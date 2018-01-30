Showtime Renews The Chi, Names New Showrunner for Season 2

Showtime is extending its stay in the Windy City, renewing The Chi for Season 2, the network announced Tuesday.

Created and executive-produced by Lena Waithe (Master of None), The Chi tells the story of a “group of [Chicago] residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.” The show’s ensemble includes Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Bosch), Jacob Latimore (So Random!) and Alex Hibbert (Moonlight) among many others.

“From viewers and critics alike, the response to The Chi has been so enthusiastic from the very start that our decision to renew the series was an easy one,” Gary Levine, President of Programming at Showtime, said in a statement. “We love the vibrant characters and the nuanced world that Lena has created. Her vision for The Chi has clearly struck a chord, and we know she has many more moving, personal and resonant stories to tell about her beloved hometown.”

In addition to a Season 2 renewal, Showtime also announced that Ayanna Floyd Davis (Empire, Hannibal) has joined the team as an executive producer and showrunner.

