Suits Renewed for Season 8 — Find Out Who's Sticking Around

Suits isn’t going anywhere — despite the departures of Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle.

USA Network has renewed the long-running legal drama for Season 8, TVLine has learned.

Returning for the upcoming run are original series stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman, as well as new series regular Dulé Hill (who plays Alex Williams). Longtime cast members Adams and Markle will exit the show with the Season 7B finale, while Gina Torres is poised to get her own spinoff.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome back our phenomenal crew and cast – Gabriel, Sarah, Rick and Dulé – who will continue the roller coaster ride with all of our amazing fans,” showrunner Aaron Korsh said in a statement. “Season 8 will have everything from shifting alliances and internal power plays, to secrets, betrayals and fiery relationships. Keep an eye out for an adversarial new character that will give Harvey a run for his money.”

Suits returns for the back half of Season 7 on Wednesday, March 28 at 9/8c (check out a promo here).