Shut Eye Cancelled at Hulu

Shut Eye is shutting down: The Jeffrey Donovan-starring drama has been axed by Hulu after two seasons.

Donovan confirmed the news himself via Twitter on Tuesday:

Enjoyed Shut Eye. But all good things must end. I’m grateful to Hulu and Sony. They were great places to work at. Onward and upward. — Jeffrey Donovan (@WickedpissaJD) January 30, 2018

Shut Eye starred the Burn Notice veteran as former magician Charlie Haverford, who began to have real psychic visions. KaDee Strickland (Private Practice) co-starred as Charlie’s wife Linda; the supporting cast included Angus Sampson, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Isabella Rossellini. Debuting in December 2016, Shut Eye returned for a second season last month, topping out at a total of 20 episodes.

Riding high after winning a string of awards for The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu has been cleaning house of late, cancelling the Hugh Laurie drama Chance earlier this month and the Billy Eichner-Julie Klausner comedy Difficult People in November.