Roswell Reboot Among 6 New Drama Pilots Ordered at The CW

The CW is moving forward with its in-the-works Roswell reboot, placing a pilot order for a new one-hour series set in the infamous UFO town. The pickup comes just days after the network commissioned a pilot for an update of another WB classic, Charmed.

All told, The CW ordered six new pilots on Wednesday. In addition to Roswell 2.0 — which is being penned by Originals scribe Carina Adly MacKenzie — the network gave the green light to an adaptation of the novel Skinny Dip, the mortuary-esque dramedy Playing Dead, and the alien thriller The End of the World as We Know It.

Details on all six projects are below:

UNTITLED ROSWELL PROJECT

Logline: After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.

Executive Producer/Writer: Carina Adly MacKenzie

Executive Producers: Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank (Amblin Television); Lawrence Bender, Kevin Kelly Brown (note: Brown was an executive producer on the original series)

Based on the Roswell High book series, by Melinda Metz

IN THE DARK

Logline: A flawed and irreverent blind woman is the only “witness” to the murder of her drug-dealing friend. After the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at Breaking Blind- the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents.

EP/W: Corinne Kingsbury

EPs: Ben Stiller, Jackie Cohn, Nicky Weinstock (Red Hour Films)

SKINNY DIP

Based on the novel by Carl Hiaasen. After her husband tries to kill her on what she thought was a romantic cruise to celebrate their second wedding anniversary, a woman teams with a jaded ex-cop to exact her own twisted brand of revenge on her cheating spouse, and winds up uncovering a wider conspiracy in the process.

Executive Producers/Writers: Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner

Executive Producers: Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan (Keshet Studios)

PLAYING DEAD

Logline: A dysfunctional family dramedy about a mortician and his son whose lives are turned upside down when the woman who abandoned them 15 years ago returns and asks them to fake her death.

EP/W: Rina Mimoun and Josh Reims

EP: Tariq Jalil and Lucas Carter (Intrigue)

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT

Logline: When a prison spaceship carrying the universe’s most deadly aliens crashes in Southern California, two young women with bigger dreams than working at a kids’ pizza place in The Valley are recruited by a space cop to hunt down the escaped criminals, who have camouflaged themselves as eccentric Angelenos.

Executive Producers/Writers: Justin Halpern & Patrick Schumacker

Executive Producers: Rob Thomas, Danielle Stokdyk, Dan Etheridge; Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo

Based on the book The End of the World as We Know It, by Iva-Marie Palmer

SPENCER

Logline: When a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Compton and Beverly Hills — begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.

Executive Producer/Writer: April Blair

Executive Producers: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

Producer: Robbie Rogers

Consultant: Dane Morck