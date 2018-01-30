Patrick J. Adams Leaving Suits With Meghan Markle — Get Details on Mike and Rachel's April Farewell

It’s official: Patrick J. Adams will indeed be accompanying leading lady Meghan Markle off into the Suits sunset. The actor announced on Tuesday that he too will be exiting the long-running USA Network drama at the conclusion of Season 7, which is set to resume on Wednesday, March 28 at 9/8c. Adams and Markle’s characters will make their final appearance in a special two-hour season (not series) finale on April 25.

“It’s hard for me to imagine what words, in what order would sufficiently express my love and gratitude to all of the people who have made the last seven years possible,” Adams said in a statement. “From my unbelievably talented cast mates to our relentlessly committed crew, to the brilliant minds at USA, UCP and Hypnotic, to the legions of fans all over the world, every one of them dedicating so much of their time, energy and talent to make Suits what it is today — one of the most beloved and successful shows on television. So I will choose the simplest words I have. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

“It has been an honor working with and for each and everyone one of you,” he continued. “Mike Ross has taught me a lot about commitment, hard work and the power of believing in yourself and I feel blessed that now we both get to walk out into the lives that we never dreamed we would actually be lucky enough to live. I’m excited to now step across the screen and become solely a fan of a show that I know has much more in store in the years to come. I wish everyone involved the best and am excited to see what kind of trouble they’ll get themselves in and out of from here on out.”

Markle’s exit was confirmed back in November following the announcement of her engagement to the UK’s Prince Harry.

As we also reported on Tuesday, Suits will continue without Adams and Markle, with USA Network renewing the show for an eighth season. (Find out who’ll be sticking around.)

Scroll down for a first look at Adams and Markle’s final episodes.