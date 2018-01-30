Once Upon a Time Casts Tiana's Prince Naveen With Beyond's Jeff Pierre

Tiana, your prince has come.

ABC’s Once Upon a Time has cast Jeff Pierre of Freeform’s Beyond in the recurring role of Prince Naveen, TVLine has learned. He will first appear in Episode 12, titled “A Taste of the Heights” and airing Friday, March 9.

Naveen is described as a “fun-loving, freewheeling adventurer who cares little about the dangers of the world. At least, that’s how it appears. In truth, his easy exterior hides a heart struggling with a tragic past — one that he is determined to make amends for, even if it means sacrificing everything he loves in the process….” [Cue ominous ellipse.]

In addition to his run as Beyond‘s Jeff, Pierre’s TV credits include Shameless and episodes of Workaholics and Anger Management.

Once Upon a Time resumes its “requel” Season 7 on Friday, March 2, with the episode “Secret Garden.”