Mark Salling's Glee Family Reacts to His Death: 'It's a Painful Loss, Again'

Hours after news broke that Glee star Mark Salling had died of an apparent suicide, his former co-stars are taking to social media to express their (often complicated) feelings.
Paris Barclay, who directed Salling in multiple episodes of the Fox comedy, was among the first to speak out, calling the actor’s sudden death a “painful loss.” Barclay’s tweet included a photo of himself with Salling and Cory Monteith, who died of a drug overdose in 2013.
Check out his tweet, which was retweeted by Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz, below:
Matthew Morrison, who played Salling’s on-screen teacher Will Schuester, also shared a photo of himself with Salling and Monteith:
Tim Davis, who worked on the music end of the Fox comedy, urged fans to “stop adding to [Salling’s] family’s pain” by tweeting positive reactions to his death. “If you’re without sin,” he wrote, “feel free to cast stones.” Read his tweet in full below:
Jane Lynch, who played Glee villain Sue Sylvester, retweeted Davis’ sentiments.
And Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins, simply tweeted:
Salling recently plead guilty to possessing child pornography and was awaiting sentencing at the time of his death. He was facing up to seven years in prison, and would formally be registered as a sex offender.