Trevor Noah Blasts Hillary Clinton for 'Just Protecting Herself' In Campaign Advisor's Harassment Scandal

After making headlines with a buzzy cameo on the Grammys, Hillary Clinton became the target of Trevor Noah’s criticism on Monday’s The Daily Show.

It wasn’t Clinton’s Grammy moment that raised Noah’s ire; in fact, Noah began the segment (embedded below) by defending the former First Lady’s appearance on the award show, in which she read an excerpt from Michael Wolff’s Trump exposé Fire and Fury.

But Noah then segued into another recent story about Clinton, which revealed that she had protected a 2008 campaign advisor after allegations of sexual harassment came out against him. The advisor, Burns Strider, was accused of inappropriately touching and sending suggestive emails to a younger staffer — but despite advice from her campaign manager to fire Strider, Clinton merely docked his pay and reassigned his accuser to a different job on the team.

“Look, there’s a few areas where I don’t necessarily expect Hillary Clinton to nail it. Managing emails, visiting Wisconsin. You know, weaknesses,” Noah began. “But I won’t lie: I expected standing up for a woman on her staff to be one of her strengths. So this story is disturbing.”

Even more puzzling to Noah were Clinton’s Jan. 26 tweets about the story, in which she claims the allegations against Strider were “taken seriously and addressed.”

I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

“I know that this incident happened 10 years ago, and maybe 10 years ago, the world was a different place,” Noah said. “But I thought in 2018, with everything we’re learning about now, maybe Hillary might come out and say, ‘Hey, guys. I realize now that I was part of the problem in the way I handled this. When I look back, I realize I should have done better.'”

Noah then revealed that Strider went on to receive another job in politics, but was ultimately fired for harassing female staffers in similar ways.

“It feels like Hillary’s not only trying to dodge all the blame, she wants to present herself as having always been on this woman’s side, which doesn’t fly,” he concluded. “You could argue that if Hillary had fired him, she would have been protecting many women, instead of just herself.”

