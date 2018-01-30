Black Lightning Sneak Peek: Lady Eve Orders Tobias to Stomp on a March

There will be Hell to pay if a reverend’s protest against The 100 fulfills its mission, Lady Eve warns in this sneak peek from The CW’s Black Lightning (airing Tuesdays at 9/8c).

In the freshman series’ third episode, titled “LaWanda: The Book of Burial,” Reverend Holt, in the wake of LaWanda White’s tragic murder, rallies the good people of Freeland to show up an appropriately 100 strong, in a march against the gang known as The 100.

Lady Eve (played by Grammy winner Jill Scott) isn’t having any of it, though, worried that a bit of religion, combined with Black Lightning’s seeming “resurrection,” will give the people under her thumb too much hope. As such, she has “marching orders” of her own for Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) and his henchwoman Syonide (Charlbi Dean Kriek). Press play above to watch Scott’s engaging debut.

Elsewhere in the episode: Jefferson tries to determine if the community can survive without the help of Black Lightning; Anissa starts to come into her own, while making the acquaintance of Grace Choi; and Jennifer has jaw-dropping news for her parents.

Want scoop on Black Lightning, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.