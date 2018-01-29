TVLine Items: Dove's S.H.I.E.L.D. Role, Twilight Author's New Series and More

Dove Cameron’s secret role in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.… is no longer such a secret.

Cameron will play Ruby, a brainy young woman who has “a mysterious obsession” with Daisy Johnson, according to Entertainment Weekly. Ruby is also the daughter of General Hale, the stone-cold military type who kept Fitz prisoner for months after his teammates’ diner abduction.

The former Disney channel star will make her debut on the ABC series on Friday, March 2.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Twilight author Stephanie Meyer’s thriller novel The Chemist is being made into a television series, according to our sister site Deadline. The Chemist tells the story of a former U.S. government agent who made enemies with her coworkers and is offered a way to clear her name, though to do so lands her a very dangerous situation.

* Rapture, an eight-episode hip-hop series, will premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 30, showing artists such as Nas, Dave East and T.I. in their natural elements, spending time with family and making music in recording studios.

* The Netflix comedy series Alexa & Katie will premiere Friday, March 23, per Deadline. Paris Berelc (Mighty Med) and newcomer Isabel May play best friends looking forward to starting high school together, even as one of them undergoes cancer treatment.

* Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters) is set to play dad to Gabrielle Union in NBC’s unnamed Bad Boys spinoff pilot, Deadline reports.

* MTV’s Fear Factor returns with 10 new episodes on Sunday, Feb. 25 ay 7 pm.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?