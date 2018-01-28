Grammys 2018: Patti LuPone Recreates Iconic 1981 Performance — Watch Video

Most of the people watching Patti LuPone perform “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina” at Sunday’s Grammy Awards had no idea they were witnessing television history in the making.

For starters, this isn’t the first time LuPone has belted the Evita tune on the Grammys stage; LuPone, herself a two-time Grammy winner, first sang it during the 1981 ceremony — an iconic moment you can relive below:

Also, the fact that LuPone even performed a piece composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber is practically a miracle. The two famously haven’t spoken to one another since Webber fired LuPone from Sunset Boulevard in 1994, and it wasn’t until earlier this week — when the two came together to rehearse for the Grammys — that they publicly interacted (and reportedly buried the hatchet).

Watch footage of LuPone’s performance from Sunday’s Grammys below:

But LuPone wasn’t the only Broadway star to grace this year’s Grammys. Dear Evan Hansen‘s Ben Platt also performed “Somewhere” as part of a tribute to composer Leonard Bernstein. Watch footage of Platt’s performance below:

