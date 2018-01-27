Star Trek: Discovery Sneak Peek: Lorca Vows to Make the Empire Great Again

Forget redshirts: Captain Lorca might as well be wearing a red hat in this Sunday’s Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access, 8:30/7:30c).

In the sneak peek posted above, Lorca — who, you’ll remember, is actually the mirror-universe Lorca, and has been concealing his true identity all season long — taunts his rival Emperor Georgiou over the palace ship’s intercom, railing against her lack of leadership: “I’ve watched for years as you’ve let alien races spill over the borders and flourish in our backyard.” Hmmm… sound like any real-life leaders we know?

Asking Georgiou’s crew to join him in a coup, Lorca volunteers to be the type of leader “who will preserve our way of life, our race” — while also emphasizing that Michael Burnham, hiding in the bowels of the ship, is “not to be touched.” And in case the Trump-era parallels weren’t clear enough already, Lorca promises them “a future where we, together, will make the Empire glorious again.”

He may have rambled on too long, though, because his speech allows Georgiou to track his location to the main labs — and she’s not going down without a fight.

