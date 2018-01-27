TVLine Items: Jemele Hill Changes ESPN Jobs, Ali Miniseries and More

Jemele Hill is leaving her position as co-anchor of ESPN’s Sportscenter — but President Trump isn’t to blame.

Last fall, Hill was suspended from her position for two weeks after she tweeted that POTUS is a “white supremacist”. The tweet caught the attention of the White House, who said that her actions were a “fireable offense.”

Hill, though, made clear on Twitter that her exit — to join ESPN’s sports/social/cultural issues site, The Undefeated, was purely her choice.

I have a few things to say … pic.twitter.com/tqEBXLajtp — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 26, 2018

It is unclear whether ESPN will replace her co-host position alongside Michael Smith.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Morgan Freeman will produce a limited series about the life of Muhammad Ali. Titled 8 Fights (and based off of Eig’s book Ali: a Life), there will be eight episodes, each based on an important moment in Ali’s life.

* USA Network has pulled the plug on Damnation after just one season. The drama starred Logan Marshall-Green, Killian Scott and Chasten Harmon. The cabler also is not going forward with its straight-to-series drama American Rust, about the rise and fall of a crime-riddled community in a small Pennsylvania Rust Belt town, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Chyna Layne has been promoted to series regular for 2 of Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It, where she plays Shemekka Epps, friend of Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise).

* HBO’s sports documentary Andre the Giant, about the larger-than-life wrestling legend, will premiere Tuesday, April 10; watch the first trailer right here: