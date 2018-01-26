CBS Orders Pilots for Magnum, P.I., Cagney and Lacey Reboots, Four More

The TV-reboot wave continues: CBS just ordered a slew of pilots, including a fresh take on ’80s classics Magnum, P.I. and Cagney and Lacey, TVLine has learned.

CBS is calling the new-look Magnum P.I. (sans comma) an “update” of the 1980-88 action drama starring Tom Selleck as Hawaiian private eye Thomas Magnum; the new Magnum is also a former Navy SEAL, but fresh from a stint in Afghanistan, rather than Vietnam. Reboot maestro Peter Lenkov (Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver) will pen the pilot along with his fellow Five-0 writer Eric Guggenheim.

Cagney and Lacey, based on the 1982-88 cop show starring Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly, moves the action from New York to Los Angeles, but keeps the central conceit of two female police detectives teaming up to keep the streets safe. Bridget Carpenter (Parenthood, Friday Night Lights) is set to write the pilot and serve as an executive producer.

In non-reboot news, CBS ordered four additional pilots for the 2018-19 TV season: police drama Chiefs, about a trio of female police chiefs, from CSI veteran Carol Mendelsohn; family sitcom Fam, about a woman whose pristine life is demolished by her loose-cannon half-sister; culture-clash comedy Here Comes the Neighborhood, about a Midwestern guy who moves to a tough L.A. neighborhood, from Big Bang Theory writer Jim Reynolds; and sitcom Pandas in New York, about a family of Indian doctors and their rebellious youngest son.