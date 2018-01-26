Game of Thrones Eyeing Spring 2019 for Final Season Premiere, Star Says

A girl perhaps speaks too soon?

Game of Thrones‘ final season won’t air until sometime in 2019, this week star Maisie Williams put a finer point on when to expect the fantasy series’ swan song.

Williams told the United Kingdom’s Metro that Thrones‘ Season 8 premiere will air in April of that year — so go ahead and block off every Sunday evening on your iCal just to hold the space.

Every season of Game of Thrones has premiered in April, save Season 3 (which started on March 31) and Season 7 (which got underway July 16).

Interestingly, though, Williams also mentioned that the series’ production will end in December 2018, which is months past the expected midsummer wrap time. We sent a raven to HBO for comment, but haven’t heard back.

“You would not want to rush this season at all,” the actress told the publication. “We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities.”

Earlier in January, HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLine that the 2019 start date came from showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff — and not the network. “It was based on when they felt that they could deliver a show that the are most proud of… I suppose we could’ve said to them, ‘You must deliver by this date… But we’ve worked with them a long time and I trust them to tell us, ‘This is the time we need to make it good.’ So I don’t know that it’s a delay as much as it is ‘This is the time required to deliver at the level that they think the fans expect.'”