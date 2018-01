Emmy winners Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J.) and Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds) have signed on to headline the FX comedy pilot Compliance, TVLine has learned.

The half-hour project, from prolific producer Scott Rudin (The Newsroom), centers on a private equity manager (Vance) and his government-appointed compliance monitor (Parker).

Sam Gold, the Tony-winning director of Broadway’s Fun Home, is set to helm the pilot.