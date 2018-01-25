TVLine Items: Daredevil's Sister Maggie Cast, Helen Mirren to HBO and More

It seems that Matt Murdock has God on his side.

Marvel’s Daredevil has cast Joanne Whalley (The Borgias) as Sister Maggie, a strong-willed nun who — being Matt’s “dead” mom and all — speaks her mind and cares deeply about the titular hero’s safety. The unexpected “resurrection” was first teased in the finale of Marvel’s The Defenders.

The actress joins fellow Daredevil newcomer Wilson Bethel (Hart of Dixie), as well as returning cast member Vincent D’Onofrio (aka Wilson Fisk), on Season 3 of the Netflix drama, slated to debut later this year.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Oscar winner Helen Mirren will headline HBO and Sky’s upcoming miniseries Catherine the Great, about the 18th-century Russian monarch, our sister site Variety reports.

* Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will air a travel special from Puerto Rico on Wednesday, March 28 at 10:30/9:30c on TBS.

* Michael Shannon (Waco, Boardwalk Empire) has joined the cast of AMC and BBC One’s six-part miniseries The Little Drummer Girl, based on John le Carré’s novel of the same name.

* AMC has released new key art for Season 8B of The Walking Dead, premiering Sunday, Feb. 25 at 9 pm: