Grey's Anatomy Firefighter Spinoff Finally Has a Title — Yea or Nay?

Hot off the presses — ABC’s firefighter-themed Grey’s Anatomy spinoff at long last has a name.

The network on Thursday announced that the Seattle-based offshoot — which is scheduled to premiere in March — will be titled Station 19.

Earlier this month, ABC boss Channing Dungey told TVLine that a decision/announcement about the show’s title was imminent. She went on to rule out Seattle Fire as an option due to the existence of NBC’s Chicago Fire.

In a TVLine poll conducted on Wednesday, readers picked “Station 19” as their favorite potential titles (from a list of 16 choices).

The seed for the spinoff was planted on the mothership drama earlier this season when Dr. Ben Warren (Jason George) expressed his desire to hang up his scrubs and put on a firehouse uniform. The cast also includes Jaina Lee Ortiz (Rosewood), Danielle Savre (Too Close To Home), Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton) and Barrett Doss (Marvel’s Iron Fist), Grey Damon (Friday Night Lights), Alberto Frezza (Dead of Summer) and Miguel Sandoval (Medium).

The 10-episode drama will launch with a two-hour series premiere on Thursday, March 22 at 9/8c, then continue to lead out of Grey’s Anatomy every week. As a result, Scandal will shift to 10 pm beginning March 29, where it will remain through its series finale on April 19.