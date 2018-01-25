Ratings: Dynasty Draws Its Tiniest Audience Yet, Criminal Minds Goes Low

The 13th episode of Criminal Minds‘ 13th season was not a lucky one in the ratings department.

Leading out of an Amazing Race double header, the CBS crime drama drew 5.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, hitting and tying series lows.

TAR opened CBS’ night with 6.7 mil/1.3 (down two tenths week-to-week), followed by 5.6 mil/1.1.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Riverdale (1.38 mil/0.5) and Dynasty (560K/0.2) were steady in the demo, though the latter delivered its smallest audience yet.

FOX | The X-Files (3.9 mil/1.0) dipped a tenth, 9-1-1 (6.45 mil/1.6) slipped two tenths.

ABC | The Goldbergs (6.1 mil/1.7) held steady with its shelved spinoff pilot and led Wednesday for the first time this season. A special 8:30 American Housewife (5.3 mil/1.4) improved on Speechless‘ most recent airing in the time slot, while a second Housewife did 4.2 mil/1.1 leading out of a Modern Family rerun. Match Game (3.2 mil/0.7) ticked down.

