Charmed Reboot Gets CW Pilot Order — What Changed From Last Year's Pitch?

That infamous Charmed reboot has returned to The CW’s radar, earning the pilot order that eluded it last year at this time.

The network’s Thursday pilot news also includes a drama about a female cop who gets help… from the ghost of her dead brother.

The CW’s previous stab at a Charmed reboot was set in the 1970s but didn’t make to the pilot stage when it “didn’t come in the way the network had hoped.” (At the time, CW boss Mark Pedowitz described the project as “self-contained” and “very standalone,” with no ties to the original supernatural series.)

The rejiggered version is set in the present day and is described as “a fierce, funny, feminist reboot” centered on “three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

Jane the Virgin‘s Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, the team behind last year’s pitch, executive-produced and wrote this redevelopment for CBS Television Studios, while Jennie Urman (Jane the Virgin), director Brad Silberling and Ben Silverman are the other EPs.

The CW’s other pilot order, titled Dead Inside, follows an underachieving beat cop who begins seeing the ghost of her brother, a hotshot detective who died in an explosion that she somehow survived. Flipping their sibling dynamic on its head and allowing the sister to “truly live her life for the first time,” the two work together to help crime victims both living and dead, while also figuring out the unfinished business keeping the bro’s spirit on Earth.

Dead Inside hails from Cougar Town creator Bill Lawrence’s WBTV-based production company.