MeToo Fallout: Casey Affleck Withdraws as Oscar Presenter

This year’s Oscars telecast just dodged a big, awkward bullet.

Casey Affleck has withdrawn from presenting the Best Actress award at the March 4 ceremony, our sister site Deadline reports. Affleck took home the Best Actor trophy year for his work in Manchester By The Sea and, as per tradition, he was slated to present the Best Actress award this year.

The current #MeToo movement has brought renewed attention to allegations that Affleck engaged in inappropriate behavior toward two women on the set of the 2010 film I’m Still Here. According to Deadline, Affleck was concerned his presence would be a distraction.