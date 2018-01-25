Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vet Brett Dalton Returns to ABC With Deception Role

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Brett Dalton is transferring to the CIA via a guest stint on ABC’s upcoming magic-themed procedural Deception.

The series — created by Chris Fedak (Chuck) — follows disgraced magician Cameron Black (Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life‘s Jack Cutmore-Scott) as he puts his skills of deception and illusion to work as an FBI consultant. Dalton will play CIA agent Isaac Walker, who teams with Cameron & Co. for a counterintelligence case, TVLine has learned. Isaac also shares a romantic past with the magician’s partner in crime-solving, FBI agent Kay Daniels (Billions‘ Ilfenesh Hadera).

Dalton — who portrayed S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Grant Ward on and off for four seasons — shared the news of his casting on Instagram:

Deception premieres Sunday, March 11 at 10/9c (leading out of American Idol).