The Originals Adds Containment Vet as 'Calculating' Vampire in Final Season

Those familiar with Julie Plec’s work on The CW should recognize one of The Originals‘ newest recruits.

Nadine Lewington, who played Suzy on Plec’s short-lived CW drama Containment, will recur in the upcoming final season of The Originals, TVLine has learned exclusively.

First appearing in the final season premiere — airing Friday, April 20 at 9/8c — Lewington will play Greta Sienna, a “calculating and charismatic vampire” who cut her fangs in Europe in the 1920s and ’30s. Now living in New Orleans, Greta has “adapted nicely to her modern community,” though she remains a woman of “deep principles” and harbors an “almost zealous devotion to her family.”

Gee… If I didn’t know any better, I’d think she was a Mikaelson.

In addition to Containment, Lewington has also appeared on a number of television series, including Salem, the British medical drama Holby City and soap opera Family Affairs. (Fun fact: Lewington is married to Michael Malarkey, aka The Vampire Diaries‘ Lorenzo St. John.)

Of course, Greta is just one new character being introduced in The Originals‘ fifth season. We’ll also meet Antoinette (played by Once Upon a Time‘s Jaime Murray), an “old-school” vampire who grows close to Elijah; Landon (played by newcomer Aria Shahghasemi), a human “from the wrong side of the tracks” who catches Hope’s eye; Declan (played by Reign‘s Torrance Coombs), a flirty Irish chef who strikes up a romance with Hayley; and Roman (played by Descendants‘ Jedidiah Goodacre), a charming vampire who develops an interest in the Mikaelsons.

