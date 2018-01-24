Riverdale Sings! A Carrie-Themed Musical Episode Slated to Air in April

Move over, Josie and the Pussycats: Now everyone else on Riverdale is ready to sing, too.

The CW teen drama will unveil its first musical episode later this season, TVLine has learned, as Riverdale High’s drama department mounts a production of Carrie: The Musical. The episode — airing Wednesday, April 18 at 8/7c — will feature the cast singing a whopping 11 songs.

The school’s production of the Stephen King horror classic will be directed by Betty’s BFF Kevin Keller (referred to as a “future Tony winner” — ha! — by the tongue-in-cheek press release), with snarky redhead Cheryl Blossom playing the lead role of telekinetically blessed teen outcast Carrie White. (Good thing red is her color.) Veronica will play mean-girl antagonist Chris, with Betty and Archie playing golden couple Sue and Tommy.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard the Riverdale cast hit a high note: Along with the aforementioned Josie and the Pussycats, Archie has performed a few singer-songwriter numbers of his own, and Veronica has sung a handful of duets with him, too. But does this mean we’ll get to see Jughead sing for the first time? Archie’s dad Fred? Cheryl’s kooky Nana Rose?? Our minds are racing with the possibilities…

Check out the full casting breakdown for Riverdale‘s musical episode below, then hit the comments with your thoughts.