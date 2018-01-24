Murphy Brown Revival Ordered at CBS; Candice Bergen Reprising Title Role

CBS is ready to make you feel like a natural woman all over again.*

The network has ordered a 13-episode revival of the classic sitcom Murphy Brown with star Candice Bergen and series creator Diane English returning to their respective roles.

Murphy Brown, which ran on the Eye Network from 1988 to 1998, starred Brown as an investigative journalist working at the newsmagazine FYI — a role that earned her five Primetime Emmys. Per CBS, “Murphy Brown returns [30 years later!] to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.”

After Murphy Brown’s final sign-off, Bergen went on to costar on ABC’s Boston Legal, then recurred on Fox’s House as the mother of Lisa Edelstein’s Cuddy.

And what has the rest of the Murphy Brown cast been up to since saying C-YA to FYI in 1998? Faith Ford co-starred opposite Kelly Ripa on the sitcom Hope & Faith, and has guest-starred on assorted series since then; Joe Regalbuto most recently appeared on episodes of Castle and Curb Your Enthusiasm; Grant Shaud costarred on Madigan Men and Oliver Beene, and has recurred on Younger; and Charles Kimbrough has been laying relatively low. Robert Pastorelli and Pat Corley passed away in 2004 and 2006, respectively.

