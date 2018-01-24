TVLine Items: Misery-able Empire Promo, GoT Vet Joins Krypton and More

Demi Moore is going full-tilt Kathy Bates in a new promo for Empire‘s return on Wednesday, March 28 (Fox, 8/7c).

In the above video, Moore’s nurse Claudia takes a cue from the classic thriller Misery and chains up Lucious in a cabin, while Cookie searches for her missing ex.

“I will slit her throat,” Claudia threatens, holding a very sharp knife. (She’s also got an ax, so Cookie better watch her back.)

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Hannah Waddingham (Game of Thrones) will recur on Syfy’s upcoming Superman prequel series Krypton (premiering Wednesday, March 21) as Jax-Ur, who has traditionally been male in the DC mythology. In the show, Jax-Ur was one of Krypton’s greatest scientists, but now is determined to bring radical change to the planet as the leader of underground terrorist organization Black Zero.

* Fox has released a new extended trailer for The X-Files, featuring scenes from tonight’s Darin Morgan-penned and -directed episode, “The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat,” as well as a glimpse of the Feb. 7 Skinner-centric hour and a tease that we might — might! — actually get to meet Mulder and Scully’s son William sooner rather than later.

* John Malkovich (Crossbones) has landed a guest-starring arc on Season 3 of Billions, playing Russian billionaire Grigor Andolov. The drama returns Sunday, March 25 at 10 pm on Showtime.

* Netflix has unveiled a trailer for the crime anthology series Seven Seconds, created by Veena Sud (The Killing) and starring Regina King (American Crime), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Shots Fired) and Russell Hornsby (Grimm). The show debuts Friday, Feb. 23.