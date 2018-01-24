Ratings: Bull Eyes 1-Year High, Flash Ties Low, Black Lightning Dips in Week 2

CBS’ Bull this Tuesday drew 11.1 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, up 6 percent and two tenths week-to-week to mark its third-largest audience of the season and a one-year high in the demo.

Bookending the sophomore drama, NCIS (13.8 mil/1.5) and New Orleans (9.2 mil/1.0) were steady.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (2.07 mil/0.7) ticked down to its second-smallest audience of the season while matching its season low in the demo. Black Lightning (1.94 mil/0.6) slipped 17 and 25 percent in Week 2, but is still just ahead of Legends‘ fall average (1.67 mil/0.55).

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (7.5 mil/1.8) slipped 15 and 18 percent to mark Tuesday lows, This Is Us (9.3 mil/2.5) heads into the Super Bowl steady. Chicago Med (6.9 mil/1.3) was down 13 percent and two tenths.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (4.6 mil/1.2) and LA to Vegas (2.6 mil/0.9) were steady, while The Mick (1.9 mil/0.7) ticked down.

ABC | A 10 o’clock Match Game rerun (2.2 mil/0.6) was on par with Kevin (Probably)‘s most recent numbers (2.5 mil/0.6).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.