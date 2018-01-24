Jane the Virgin Vet Brett Dier to Star in CBS Comedy Pilot History of Them

Jane the Virgin alum Brett Dier is moving on to a new lady love.

The actor — who played Jane’s beloved, now-deceased hubby Michael on the CW rom-com — will headline CBS’ comedy pilot History of Them, our sister site Deadline reports.

The multi-cultural project recounts how two friends, Luna (South Beach‘s Ana Villafañe) and Adam (Dier), met and fell in love, using the couple’s social-media profiles as a guide. Adam is described as an adorable and slightly nerdy web cartoonist who is determined to sow his oats before getting into his next long-term relationship.

Gloria Calderon-Kellett (Netflix’s One Day at a Time reboot) penned the pilot, which will be directed by Pamela Fryman (How I Met Your Mother).

In addition to his two-and-a-half-season run on Jane the Virgin, which ended last year when Michael was killed off, Dier’s TV credits include Ravenswood, Bomb Girls and The L.A. Complex.