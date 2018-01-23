TVLine Items: Once Upon a Time Casts Fiancé, Versace Ratings and More

A Runaways star has run away with Zelena’s heart on Once Upon a Time.

Kip Pardue — who plays Karolina’s father Frank Dean on the aforementioned Marvel series — will appear in the ABC fairy-tale drama’s 150th episode, EW.com reports.

Pardue will play Chad, the fiancé of Zelena’s cursed alter ego Kelly, who is working as a spin instructor in San Francisco. Series star Lana Parrilla will direct the milestone hour.

Once Upon a Time returns from its midseason hiatus on Friday, March 2 at 8/7c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The premiere of FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story drew 3.6 million total viewers (with Live+3 DVR playback), ranking as the No. 3 cable launch of the past year. In the 18-49 demo, it ranked No. 4 and marks FX’s best series launch since Legion.

* How to Get Away With Murder has cast Lolita Davidovich (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) in an undisclosed recurring role, our sister site Deadline reports.

* CBS’ MVP: Most Valuable Performer — a live, interactive talent show featuring NFL players showcasing their off-the-field skills — has tapped Katherine McPhee (Scorpion), Maz Jobrani (Superior Donuts) and the New York Giants’ Brandon Marshall to serve as judges. Sharon Osbourne (The Talk) will act as the players’ mentor, while LL Cool J (NCIS: LA) hosts the special, airing this Thursday, Jan. 25 at 8 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT).

* Watch a new trailer for Season 2 of Mary Kills People, premiering Monday, March 12 at 9 pm on Lifetime: