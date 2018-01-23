NBC Orders 'Lost Meets Resurrection' Drama Pilot Manifest

ABC may not be in any rush to revive Lost, but NBC is more than ready to go back!-(ish).

The Peacock network has placed a pilot order for Manifest, a character-driven, high-concept mystery thriller that, on the surface, reads like a cross between Lost and another ABC supernatural drama, Resurrection.

From Mysteries of Laura creator Jeff Rake, the hour-long project’s logline is as follows: “A plane disappears from radar and returns years later after being untraceable and presumed lost at sea. No time has passed for those on the plane, but for their loved ones at home, many years have gone by. The [potential] series follows their personal lives as well as the larger mystery and purpose that is their destiny.”

Rake will pen the script and serve as an EP alongside Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rake.