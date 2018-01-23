Grey's Anatomy: Kim Raver Returning as Teddy for Season-Ending Arc

Teddy apparently has some unfinished Season 14 business at Grey Sloan Memorial.

TVLine has learned that Kim Raver is bringing her MD character back to Grey’s Anatomy this spring for a multi-episode arc. The 24 vet returned earlier this season to flirt support her longtime BFF, Owen (Kevin McKidd), in the wake of his sister Megan’s (Abigail Spencer) quasi-resurrection. Teddy will presumably be free to pursue a romance with the now-single Owen, although it’s unclear if that’s co-showrunner Krista Vernoff’s plan.

Raver will juggle her latest Grey’s stint with her forthcoming recurring role on another ABC drama, Designated Survivor (which kicks off March 7).

Back in November, TVLine lightly grilled Raver about the possibility of returning to Grey’s on a more permanent basis, telling us that she’d “100 percent” jump at the chance to rejoin the show’s series-regular ranks. “I love being part of this company,” she gushed. “I love working with Shonda Rhimes. I love working with the cast. Literally for me it’s definitely home. I feel fortunate enough to be able to go off and join other companies, but every time I come back to Grey’s it’s really like being home.”