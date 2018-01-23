Kylie Bunbury's Get Christie Love Reboot Scores Pilot Order at ABC

ABC’s Get Christie Love reboot is getting closer to showing up on your TV screen.

The network has officially ordered a pilot for the one-hour drama, TVLine has learned, which is based on the 1970s cop show of the same name. As we reported last month, Pitch alum Kylie Bunbury will star in the reboot as the title character: an African-American CIA agent in charge of an elite special-ops unit. (The original Christie Love was an undercover cop.) “She transforms into whomever she needs to be to get the job done,” per the official network description, “especially when it’s down to the wire and the stakes are life and death.”

Power creator Courtney A. Kemp will pen the pilot and serve as showrunner; action star Vin Diesel will also serve as an executive producer on the project. It’s described as an “action-packed, music-driven drama” that’s “anchored by an emotional mystery about Christie’s first love.”

The original Get Christie Love, airing from 1974 to 1975 on ABC, starred Teresa Graves, making it the first network TV drama ever to star an African-American female in the lead role. (Remarkably, it remained the only such show until Scandal, starring Kerry Washington, debuted in 2012.) Love had a memorable catchphrase — “You’re under arrest, sugah!” — that was later referenced in Reservoir Dogs and Austin Powers: Goldmember.