Timeless Season 2 Set for March Start

Timeless‘ next time-tripping adventure will unspool this spring, when Season 2 premieres Sunday, March 11 (10/9c) on NBC, the network announced Monday.

Coming off the freshman finale’s shocking revelations — Lucy’s mom is Rittenhouse! Flynn’s been arrested! Something is happening to Jiya! —the Season 2 opener, titled “The War to End All Wars,” will find Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus traveling to World War I, as seen in TVLine’s exclusive first look.

The hour will also introduce a new recurring character: Nicholas Keynes (played by UnREAL‘s Michael Rady), who is an American soldier in WWI. After getting badly injured during battle, Keynes is carried to a farmhouse, where he is cared for by Emma (Annie Wersching) and Carol (Susanna Thompson), who want to save his life. Though he seems helpless at first, Keynes is much more formidable than he initially appears.

Additional Season 2 episodes will explore the Salem Witch Trials and Hollywood circa the early 1940s.

Timeless‘ season-opener will follow a three-hour American Ninja Warrior special, USA Vs. The World, which will air at 7 pm that evening.

