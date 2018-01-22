Genie Francis Exits General Hospital

Genie Francis likely isn’t feeling the love in the afternoon these days.

The General Hospital veteran has been bumped to recurring status after the ABC soap opera chose not to renew her series-regular contract, EW.com reports. Though the move technically leaves the door open for future storylines involving Francis’ Laura, the actress’ agent tells the site that conditions would have to be “ideal.”

Francis, along with co-star Anthony Geary, played GH supercouple Luke and Laura, whose 1981 wedding became one of daytime’s quintessential moments. She joined the show in 1976, left in 1984 and returned several times over the years, winning a Daytime Emmy for the role in 2007. Her most recent homecoming took place in 2015 and started as part of Geary’s final arc on the show.

Daytime Confidential first reported rumors of Francis’ departure.