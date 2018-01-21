Veep: Final Season Delayed Until 2019 Following Julia Louis-Dreyfus Cancer Treatment

Selina Meyer’s reelection campaign won’t get underway until next year.

According to Veep‘s Matt Walsh, the Emmy-winning comedy’s seventh and final season is expected to begin production in August, once star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has had enough time to recuperate after undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. As such, the series’ swan song is not expected to premiere before 2019.

“We’ll start filming in August and it will air in 2019,” Walsh told EW.com. “We’ve seen [Julia], she’s done some table reads [and] she’s doing well.”

Louis-Dreyfus first disclosed that she had cancer last September, revealing that the diagnosis came just one day after taking home her sixth consecutive Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Then in November, exec producer Frank Rich confirmed that production on Season 7 would be postponed while JLD sought treatment, which she has since completed.

Word of Veep‘s extended hiatus comes just weeks after HBO confirmed that Game of Thrones would also sit out 2018, instead launching its six-episode farewell run in 2019.