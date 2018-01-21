Supergirl's Amy Jackson Dismisses Drama Between Kara and Saturn Girl: 'It's Not All About the Love Triangle'

Ever wondered what it’s like to be an actor coming between a TV show’s top couple? Just ask recent Supergirl addition Amy Jackson: “It’s awful.”

“I was such a ‘Karamel’ fan before doing the show, so at first I was like, ‘Why, Imra? Why?!'” Jackson tells TVLine, adding that she “really didn’t have to do much catch-up” before joining the CW drama because she was “already a fan of the show before to signing it. So I knew what I was getting into.” (Or so she thought.)

Still, Jackson insists it’s “not all about the love triangle” when it comes to Mon-El’s wife and ex-girlfriend having to work side-by-side for the greater good. In fact, Jackson is more interested in Imra’s admiration for the Girl of Steel than anything else.

“I love the way Saturn Girl looks at Supergirl,” Jackson says. “[Imra is] from the 31st century, where they literally have statues of Supergirl. That’s her icon, her idol, so to be able to meet her in real life is so special. Supergirl’s acceptance of her is almost more important than any of her other relationships.”

Jackson calls Monday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) a “major turning point” for the battle against Reign, as Supergirl and Saturn Girl team up — with Livewire and Psi, no less — to launch a new attack. “I’m glad viewers will get to see it’s not all about the love triangle,” she adds. “It’s about superheroes coming together to accomplish the task at hand. That’s what it’s really all about.”

“This episode, in particular, shows [Saturn Girl] to her full extent,” Jackson says. “She’s not just someone’s wife, she’s one of the founding members of the Legion of Super-Heroes. She’s kind, she’s an idealist — and she’s powerful.”

