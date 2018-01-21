SAG Awards: This Is Us, Big Little Lies, Veep, The Crown Among 2018 Winners

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out on Sunday night at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, honoring the year’s biggest achievements on screens both big and small.

The Good Place‘s Kristen Bell held the honor of being the TNT/TBS-broadcast ceremony’s first-ever host. In addition, all 13 acting categories were presented by women in response to the #MeToo movement.

HBO’s recently renewed Big Little Lies and Netflix crowdpleasers GLOW and Stranger Things led the TV field with four nods apiece. A little known HBO drama by the name of Game of Thrones followed with three nods.

Scroll down for the complete list of TV nominees and winners, then drop a comment with your reaction(s).

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

Game of Thrones

The Crown

Stranger Things

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us — WINNER

DRAMA ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown — WINNER

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us — WINNER

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange Is the New Black

Veep — WINNER

COMEDY ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep — WINNER

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Alison Brie, GLOW

COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless — WINNER

Marc Maron, GLOW

TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies — WINNER

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies — WINNER

STUNT TEAM

Game of Thrones — WINNER

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead