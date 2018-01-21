SAG Awards: This Is Us, Big Little Lies, Veep, The Crown Among 2018 Winners

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out on Sunday night at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, honoring the year’s biggest achievements on screens both big and small.
The Good Place‘s Kristen Bell held the honor of being the TNT/TBS-broadcast ceremony’s first-ever host. In addition, all 13 acting categories were presented by women in response to the #MeToo movement.
HBO’s recently renewed Big Little Lies and Netflix crowdpleasers GLOW and Stranger Things led the TV field with four nods apiece. A little known HBO drama by the name of Game of Thrones followed with three nods.
Scroll down for the complete list of TV nominees and winners, then drop a comment with your reaction(s).
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
Game of Thrones
The Crown
Stranger Things
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us — WINNER
DRAMA ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown — WINNER
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
DRAMA ACTOR
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us — WINNER
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange Is the New Black
Veep — WINNER
COMEDY ACTRESS
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep — WINNER
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Alison Brie, GLOW
COMEDY ACTOR
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless — WINNER
Marc Maron, GLOW
TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies — WINNER
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies — WINNER
STUNT TEAM
Game of Thrones — WINNER
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead