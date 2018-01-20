Ratings: MacGyver, Five-0 Lead Night; Black Lightning Rerun Tops Crazy Ex

CBS’ MacGyver this Friday drew 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, holding steady in the demo week-to-week to tie Hawaii Five-0 (9.1 mil/1.0, down a tenth) for the nightly win.

Blue Bloods (9.4 mil/0.9) delivered Friday’s largest audience, as it does, while dipping in the demo.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | An encore of the Black Lightning pilot (1.05 mil/0.3) outperformed last week’s fresh Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (660K/0.2) by 50 percent.

ABC | Child Support (3.9 mil/0.7) ticked down. Agents of SHIELD (2.4 mil/0.6) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

NBC | Blindspot (3.6 mil/0.7) and Taken (3 mil/0.5) were steady.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (3.2 mil/0.9) slipped two tenths in the demo.

