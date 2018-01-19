The 100 Recruits Degrassi Grad for Secret Season 5 Finale Role

The 100‘s fifth season hasn’t even premiered yet — but that doesn’t mean we can’t jump ahead and speculate about the finale!

Shannon Kook, best known for playing Zane Park on Degrassi: The Next Generation, will appear in the final episode of Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports, though further details about his character are being kept under wraps for now.

In addition to his work on Degrassi (Seasons 9–11), Kook has also recurred on Freeform’s Shadowhunters and Syfy’s Incorporated.

Premiering on Tuesday, April 24 (The CW, 9/8c), The 100’s fifth season is introducing a slew of new characters into the show’s already crowded universe: Mike Dopud (Power) will play a serial killer named Vinson, Lola Flanery (Shadowhunters) is Clarke’s “daughter” Madi, Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders) is a cocky space explorer named Zeke, Ivana Milicevic (Banshee) is military strategist Charmaine, and Spanish actor William Miller will serve as the show’s new Big Bad.

Your hopes for The 100‘s upcoming fifth season? Drop ’em in a comment below.