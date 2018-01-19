Legends of Tomorrow Eyeing Episode About Young Barack Obama

Legends of Tomorrow is rewinding the clock to the very early Obama years.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the time-tripping CW drama is revolving an upcoming Season 3 episode around a teenage version of President Barack Obama. Set in the late ’70s when the future No. 44 was a student at Occidental College, the hour is being penned by Keto Shimizu and James Eagan.

Casting is currently underway for an actor to play Young Obama. The episode starts shooting in early February and is slated to air in April.

This isn’t Legends‘ first time putting the spotlight on a U.S. president. Lyndon B. Johnson popped up earlier this season, and in Season 2 George Washington made an appearance.