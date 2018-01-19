Fox Orders Pilots for Lee Daniels Culture-Clash Comedy, Two More

Lee Daniels is continuing to expand his empire at Fox.

The Empire and Star co-creator just scored a pilot order at the network for a new single-camera comedy, TVLine has learned. The culture-clash comedy, tentatively titled Our People, follows an engaged couple — his family’s from Africa, hers is from the Midwest — as they “try to build a normal life together… though nobody can agree what that ‘normal’ means,” per the official description.

Daniels will serve as executive producer on the pilot, which is based on an Israeli format. Vali Chandrasekaran (Modern Family, 30 Rock) will pen the pilot and also serve as an EP.

Fox also ordered pilots for two more series: Rel, a multi-cam comedy starring Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery as a single dad trying to rebuild his life after a nasty divorce (with The Simpsons vet Mike Scully taking showrunner duties and Jerrod Carmichael serving as an EP); and Mixtape, a “romantic musical drama” from Josh Safran (Quantico, Gossip Girl) tracking a group of interconnected L.A. denizens “through the lens of the music that defines who they are.”