The Flash's Keiynan Lonsdale Moving to Legends of Tomorrow as Series Regular

One of the Waveriders’ newly vacated seats has already been filled.

RELATEDSupergirl to Turn Monday Time Slot Over to Legends for 9 Weeks

Keiynan Lonsdale (aka The Flash‘s Wally West) is relocating to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as a series regular, beginning with Episode 11 of the show’s current season, EW.com reports; he’ll formally join the Legends as a full-time member in Episode 13.

“When his character stepped away from Flash to go on walkabout, after being dumped and feeling somewhat estranged from his family and team, we knew that Wally West would fit in perfectly on Legends,” executive producer Phil Klemmer said in a statement. “By the end of this season, Wally will learn that the Legends have a different definition of what it means to be a hero.”

Of course, Wally is already well-acquainted with the Legends team; in addition to fighting alongside them in The CW’s recent “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event, he also popped up in Legends‘ third season premiere.

Legends returns with new episodes on Monday, Feb. 12 at 8/7c. Your thoughts about Wally joining the team? Drop ’em in a comment below.