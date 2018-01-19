Hawaii Five-0 Sneak Peek: Adam Trolls a Women's Prison for His First Recruit

Now that he has been tasked with heading up the organized crime task force within the task force, Hawaii Five-0‘s Adam needs some help. And where should an ex-con scout out talent, but a prison?

In the exclusive sneak peek above from tonight’s episode (CBS, 9/8c), a young woman named Jessie Nomura — played by new recurring cast member Christine Ko, formerly of CBS’ The Great Indoors — has barely set one foot outside of the prison gates when Adam pulls up to offer her a ride. If only because Adam is being a bit too cagey, especially for a stranger approaching a woman outside the hoosegow, Jessie has zero interest in buying what he’s selling. Can Adam convince her to give him a listen? Press play above to watch his recruitment attempt.

Elsewhere in the episode: When the corpse of a diamond smuggler is stolen from a graveyard, Five-0 tracks down his partner, played by guest star/American Idol winner Phillip Phillips, who will stop at nothing to retrieve their latest batch of contraband. Also, Tani gets a devastating call, while McGarrett tasks Pua to find his and Danny’s stolen tools.

Want more scoop on Five-0, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.