GLAAD Media Awards: This Is Us, Doc McStuffins, Discovery Among Nominees

Nominees for the 19th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced on Friday at the Sundance Film Festival by Transparent‘s Trace Lysette and Star Trek: Discovery‘s Wilson Cruz, where both actors’ shows were among those meriting nods.
Other TV nominees include fist-timers This Is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale, Legion and The Bold Type, the freshly cancelled One Mississippi, Sense8‘s final season and the Will & Grace revival. For the first time this year, GLAAD will honor LGBTQ-inclusive content in Kids & Family Programming, with Andi Mack and a Doc McStuffins episode that featured two moms among the contenders.
The awards — which honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community — will be handed out on April 12 in Los Angeles and May 5 in New York. The list of this year’s major TV nominees follows; a complete round-up can be found at GLAAD.org.
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
The Bold Type
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Modern Family
One Day at a Time
One Mississippi
Superstore
Survivor’s Remorse
Transparent — LAST YEAR’S WINNER
Will & Grace
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Billions
Doubt
The Handmaid’s Tale
Nashville
Sense8
Shadowhunters — LAST YEAR’S WINNER
Star
Star Trek: Discovery
This Is Us
Wynonna Earp
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
Easy, “Lady Cha Cha”
Legion, “Chapter 8”
Master of None, “Thanksgiving”
Pure Genius, “Grace”
Room 104, “The Missionaries”
OUTSTANDING TV-MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
American Horror Story: Cult
FEUD: Bette and Joan
Godless
Queers
When We Rise
OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING
Andi Mack (Disney Channel)
Danger & Eggs, “Chosen Family” (Amazon)
Doc McStuffins, “The Emergency Plan” (Disney Channel)
The Loud House (Nickelodeon)
Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY
Chavela (Music Box Films)
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric (National Geographic)
Kiki (Sundance Selects)
Independent Lens, “Real Boy” (PBS)
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube Red)
OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM
Gaycation with Ellen Page
I Am Jazz
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor: Game Changers
The Voice
OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA
The Bold and the Beautiful — LAST YEAR’S ‘WINNER’/ONLY NOMINEE
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW EPISODE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Trans Veterans React to Ban” — LAST YEAR’S WINNING SHOW
The Ellen DeGeneres Show, “Laila and Logan Ireland, Transgender Military Couple”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Australia Marriage Equality”
The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, “Danica Roem”
The View, “Laverne Cox and Gavin Grimm”
OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM – NEWSMAGAZINE
20/20, “A Boy Named Lucas”
Anderson Cooper 360, “The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub”
The Naked Truth, “China Queer”
Nightline, “Gay Purge?”
VICE on HBO, “Trans Youth” — LAST YEAR’S WINNING SHOW