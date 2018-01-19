GLAAD Media Awards: This Is Us, Doc McStuffins, Discovery Among Nominees

Courtesy of Disney Junior, CBS All Access and NBC

Nominees for the 19th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced on Friday at the Sundance Film Festival by Transparent‘s Trace Lysette and Star Trek: Discovery‘s Wilson Cruz, where both actors’ shows were among those meriting nods.

Other TV nominees include fist-timers This Is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale, Legion and The Bold Type, the freshly cancelled One Mississippi, Sense8‘s final season and the Will & Grace revival. For the first time this year, GLAAD will honor LGBTQ-inclusive content in Kids & Family Programming, with Andi Mack and a Doc McStuffins episode that featured two moms among the contenders.

The awards — which honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community — will be handed out on April 12 in Los Angeles and May 5 in New York. The list of this year’s major TV nominees follows; a complete round-up can be found at GLAAD.org.

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

The Bold Type

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Modern Family

One Day at a Time

One Mississippi

Superstore

Survivor’s Remorse

Transparent — LAST YEAR’S WINNER

Will & Grace

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Billions

Doubt

The Handmaid’s Tale

Nashville

Sense8

Shadowhunters — LAST YEAR’S WINNER

Star

Star Trek: Discovery

This Is Us

Wynonna Earp

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

Easy, “Lady Cha Cha”

Legion, “Chapter 8”

Master of None, “Thanksgiving”

Pure Genius, “Grace”

Room 104, “The Missionaries”

OUTSTANDING TV-MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

American Horror Story: Cult

FEUD: Bette and Joan

Godless

Queers

When We Rise

OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING

Andi Mack (Disney Channel)

Danger & Eggs, “Chosen Family” (Amazon)

Doc McStuffins, “The Emergency Plan” (Disney Channel)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY

Chavela (Music Box Films)

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric (National Geographic)

Kiki (Sundance Selects)

Independent Lens, “Real Boy” (PBS)

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube Red)

OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM

Gaycation with Ellen Page

I Am Jazz

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor: Game Changers

The Voice

OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA

The Bold and the Beautiful — LAST YEAR’S ‘WINNER’/ONLY NOMINEE

Days of Our Lives

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW EPISODE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Trans Veterans React to Ban” — LAST YEAR’S WINNING SHOW

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, “Laila and Logan Ireland, Transgender Military Couple”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Australia Marriage Equality”

The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, “Danica Roem”

The View, “Laverne Cox and Gavin Grimm”

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM – NEWSMAGAZINE

20/20, “A Boy Named Lucas”

Anderson Cooper 360, “The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub”

The Naked Truth, “China Queer”

Nightline, “Gay Purge?”

VICE on HBO, “Trans Youth” — LAST YEAR’S WINNING SHOW