This Is Us' Ryan Michelle Bathe Joins Empire as [Spoiler]'s Ex-Wife

Empire is introducing a new ex-factor, tapping This Is Us‘ Ryan Michelle Bathe to play one of Eddie Barker’s (Forest Whitaker) former wives.

In Empire‘s fall finale, Eddie found himself fleeced of his fortune. The burgeoning financial calamity prompts him to recruit his most recent ex-wife Celeste (played by Bathe) to assist him in selling off one of his major assets. Bathe will appear on a recurring basis.

On This Is Us, Bathe portrayed the mother of Randall’s childhood friend via flashback. Her additional credits include Boston Legal, Trauma and Army Wives.

Empire is set to resume Season 4 in March.