President Trump to Skip NBC's Traditional Pre-Super Bowl Interview

President Donald Trump won’t be returning to his former network on Super Bowl Sunday.

The former Apprentice star has declined NBC’s request for an interview before this year’s Super Bowl, our sister site Deadline is reporting. An NBC source says they’re still keeping the invitation open, in case Trump changes his mind.

The pre-Super Bowl interview with the sitting President has become a tradition in recent years: President Obama did one in each year of his presidency, and Trump himself sat down with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly last year when Fox aired the Super Bowl. But Trump has criticized the NFL in recent months for its handling of players kneeling during the national anthem, so perhaps he no longer wants to be associated with the league’s biggest showcase.

Super Bowl LII — with or without Trump — will air Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 pm ET, followed by an all-new episode of This Is Us and a special game-night edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Do you think Trump should keep the tradition of Super Bowl interviews alive? Or is he better off skipping the big game? Sound off in the comments.