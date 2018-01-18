RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3 Guest Judges Ru-vealed — Plus, Meet the Queens in New Sneak Peek

Sure, Nancy Pelosi can speak… but can she read?

We’ll find out when RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns for its third season on Thursday, Jan. 25 (VH1, 8/7c). As Ru-vealed today, the former Speaker of the House is among the 15 celebrities guest-judging the latest crop of queens opposite regular judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

Other Season 3 guest judges include Vanessa Hudgens (Grease: Live), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kristin Chenoweth (American Gods), designer Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), Chris Colfer (Glee), Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty), Adam Lambert (Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show), Constance Zimmer (UnREAL), Spice Girl Emma Bunton, YouTuber Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais (The Magicians), Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) and Nicole Byer (Loosely Exactly Nicole).

VH1 also released a special sneak peek of this season’s nine queens — Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kennedy Davenport, Milk, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor and Trixie Mattel — making their grand entrances into the workroom. Check it out below:

Your thoughts on this season’s rotating group of guest judges? Vote for your queen of choice below, then drop a comment with… whatever’s on your mind, really.