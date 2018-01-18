The TVLine Podcast: Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp Talk 'Agonizing' Decision to Join The Resident, Everwood Revival and Rory (and Logan's?!) Baby

Prior to checking into Fox’s new medical drama The Resident, Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp had not only never worked together, they never even crossed paths. It’s a fact neither one of them can quite wrap their collective heads around.

“I can’t believe that in these 15 years we had never met,” VanCamp marvels to me at the start of the joint TVLine Podcast Q&A. Adds Czuchry: “There felt like some connection between Everwood and Gilmore Girls, [so] we both had that feeling like, ‘Did we meet?'”

Well, the onetime WB/CW ingenues quickly had to act like they’ve known each other for years once the cameras started rolling on The Resident, which premieres Sunday immediately following Fox’s coverage of the NFC Championship game. On the show, they play on-again/off-again lovers who share a strong connection, a dynamic that came naturally to both actors. “You have to work really hard for chemistry sometimes,” VanCamp notes. “But Matt and I have a lot of mutual respect and a very similar work ethic. We both take the work very seriously — sometimes too seriously.”

The pair go on to candidly explain why the decision to sign on to a medical procedural was an “agonizing” one, before they both humor me by answering burning questions about the aforementioned shows that made them TV stars (see: the title of this story).

Press PLAY on the widget below to listen to my entire Czuchry/VanCamp interview and then (if you haven’t already) head to iTunes to ensure that you never miss a TVLine Podcast by subscribing!