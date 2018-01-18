Ratings: 9-1-1 and SEAL Team Rise, Blacklist No. 100 Hits Audience High

Fox’s 9-1-1 this Wednesday celebrated its recent Season 2 pick-up by delivering 6.2 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, up 11 and 20 percent week-to-week and tying ABC’s Modern Family for the nightly demo win.

Opening Fox’s night, The X-Files (3.9 mil/1.1) dropped a handful more viewers while ticking up in the demo.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Blacklist‘s Episode 100 (6.5 mil/1.1), SVU (6.2 mil/1.4) and Chicago PD (6.6 mil/1.4) all ticked up in the demo, with The Blacklist drawing its biggest audience since its May 2016 finale.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.45 mil/0.5) and Dynasty (640K/0.2) returned flat in the demo, with the latter delivering one of its smallest audience yet.

CBS | The Amazing Race (6.8 mil/1.5) drew Wednesday’s biggest audience while ticking up in the demo. SEAL Team (6.6 mil/1.1) rose two tenths, Criminal Minds (5.6 mil/1.0) was flat.

ABC | The Goldbergs (6.5 mil/1.7) and Modern Family (6.2 mil/1.8) each rose two tenths, Speechless (4.8 mil/1.3) and American Housewife (5 mil/1.3) were up one tenth, and Match Game (3.3 mil/0.8) was flat.

