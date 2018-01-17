This Is Us Recruits Master of None's Lena Waithe for Guest Spot

The Chi co-creator Lena Waithe will show up in next week’s This Is Us, EW.com reports.

Waithe, Master of None‘s Denise — who won an Emmy for writing that series’ “Thanksgiving” episode with Aziz Ansari — will guest-star as a worker at an animal shelter. Waithe’s character will advise Kate. (Might there be another furry friend in the bride-to-be’s life soon? According to the official episode synopsis, “Kate contemplates a big gift for Toby.” Hmm…)

Per EW, Waithe was offered the role because she is friends with This Is Us scribe Kay Oyegun, who thought she’d be perfect for the part.

Waithe also will recur on Season 2 of Dear White People on Netflix.